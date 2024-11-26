Wife of man killed in DUI crash speaks out against drunk driving

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Through tears, Vanessa Ceja shared with Action News the last thing she'll tell her husband, Pedro Garcia, before she lays him to rest:

"Thank you. Thank you for being there for me. Thank you for loving me. 1300 Thank you for the good times, the bad times, everything," said Ceja.

Ceja's world came crashing down Friday evening after finding out Pedro and their 12-year-old twins were involved in a wreck.

She rushed to the hospital, where she was able to see her kids but not her husband.

"I was hoping they took him to another hospital, but they had taken him straight to the morgue," said Ceja.

They had been together for years, but in many ways, she says their life had just begun.

A few months ago, they opened a taco truck. The new business, in addition to Pedro's day job, has been a way to ensure he could provide for his wife and six kids.

His family describes Pedro as the life of the party. They say he was always cracking jokes and singing.

"Drinking and driving is not okay, to take responsibility to not cause this pain in other families. I know the holidays are right here," said Ceja.

Pedro Garcia will be remembered for his smile, his voice, and his work ethic. The latter is why his wife and family will keep the taco truck.

Vanessa will find the strength to do that through her faith in the words etched on that very truck:

"My favorite verse from the bible is Philippians 4:13 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me' and I know he's going to provide that strength," said Ceja.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of Pedro's funeral.

