Will Central California actually reach 120 degrees? ABC30 meteorologists weigh in

If you've checked your phone recently, you might have noticed that Central California is forecasted to reach over 120 degrees on Saturday, July 6.

If you've checked your phone recently, you might have noticed that Central California is forecasted to reach over 120 degrees on Saturday, July 6.

If you've checked your phone recently, you might have noticed that Central California is forecasted to reach over 120 degrees on Saturday, July 6.

If you've checked your phone recently, you might have noticed that Central California is forecasted to reach over 120 degrees on Saturday, July 6.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've checked the Weather app on your phone recently, you might have noticed that Central California is forecasted to reach over 120 degrees on Saturday, July 6.

According to ABC30 Meteorologists Kevin Musso, Christine Gregory and National Weather Service Hanford, that is unlikely to happen.

As of 12:40 pm on Thursday, the forecasted high for July 6 on iPhone dropped to 112 degrees.

Data shows that the highest recorded temperature in Fresno was 115 degrees on July 8, 1905.

The closest it got to breaking that record was 114 degrees on July 11, 2021.

According to NWS Hanford, all parts of the Valley have a 0.0% chance of reaching 120 degrees. Only China Lake has a chance at 2.2%.

The probability of a forecast high of 120 degrees in Fresno is so low for next Saturday because of the uncertainty that goes into a forecast requiring variables that are constantly changing from day to day.

As the day grows closer, the confidence of what the temperature will actually be will go up.

For the time being, the Valley is getting a slight break from the triple-digits until Saturday, with an extended stretch forecasted for the start of July.

For weather updates, follow Christine Gregory on Facebook and Twitter.