'Will Trent' star makes directorial debut for season 3 premiere

ATLANTA -- "Will Trent" is back for its third season and after a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, the special agent has returned to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with some new drama and new friends as Gina Rodriguez joins the cast.

Tuesday's part two of the season premiere was directed by star and co-executive producer Ramon Rodriguez.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo headed to Atlanta to talk to Rodriguez about the new season.

Ramon Rodriguez is living the rare kind of moment he once dreamt about, executive producing and starring as the lead in the hit ABC drama, "Will Trent."

"I'm blessed. I'm grateful. We're working everybody's really working their tail off. Continue elevating the show," Rodriguez said.

Season 3 brings a new title for Rodriguez.

"I got to direct the premiere, which was absolutely fantastic. It ignited me from the inside out. I love it, artistically, emotionally, being able to explore, being able to step into different shoes and perspectives," Rodriguez said.

Last season, we saw Will Trent connecting with his Puerto Rican roots.

"And then there's obviously the part of just being Latino and really trying to change the narrative out there of how we're represented, and that's a big deal for me," Rodriguez said.

"Being an executive producer is a big thing for me as well, and being able to direct and help tell our stories and also because I'm passionate about it," Rodriguez said.

Also back at the GBI, Amanda Wagner, played by Sonja Sohn.

"This is the first role that I played as an elder in the room. This character is a single, late middle-aged woman, just like myself. She's growing and exploring that space," Sohn said.

It ended with an explosive finale with Will arresting the love of his life, Angie, played by Erika Christensen.

"Do you think Angie would want to get back together with Will?" Garguilo asks.

"He tried to send her to jail. She'd want to get back to the Will right before he became the person that tried to send her to jail," Christensen said.

Christensen said season 3 of "Will Trent" will be better than ever and very dramatic.