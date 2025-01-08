Wind advisory impacting Madera County mountains and foothills

The Madera County Sheriff's Office and PG&E are warning of downed trees and power lines following Tuesday's windy weather

A wind advisory is impacting portions of the Madera County mountains and foothills Tuesday.

A wind advisory is impacting portions of the Madera County mountains and foothills Tuesday.

A wind advisory is impacting portions of the Madera County mountains and foothills Tuesday.

A wind advisory is impacting portions of the Madera County mountains and foothills Tuesday.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wind advisory is impacting portions of the Madera County mountains and foothills Tuesday.

"Personal weather stations out in North Fork actually recorded 30-45 mph winds," Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is taking extra precautions to prevent damage like that from the significant wind event four years ago that caused hundreds of downed trees and power outages impacting around 4000 customers.

"We have our emergency operations center open at a level 3," Sheriff Pogue explained.

"We're coordinating with all of our partners: PG &E, the phone companies, public works, fire and making sure everybody is on the same page ready to deal with this incident."

PG &E crews also gearing up as the utility anticipates high winds in the mid and upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

"We've opened our regional emergency Operations center to provide better coordination and faster response for a widespread number of outages. We are anticipating higher winds," PG &E spokesperson, Paul Moreno said.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue says the wind caused issues for some near Bass Lake early Tuesday.

"Initially our deputies and Cal Fire were dispatched to a fire call up there and when they arrived they found out it was a tree that actually hit a power line so there is some power outages," Sheriff Pogue said.

PG & E says the power outages impacted the Coarsegold and Bass Lake areas-affecting almost 400 customers, but all power was restored by the early afternoon.

The sheriff and utility advise people stay indoors and check on your neighbors as the wind picks up.

"Be prepared for potential outages by having a flashlight with fresh batteries available and keeping your electronic device charge. If you do see a down power line, call 911," Moreno stated.

You can head to PG &E's website for the latest outage updates.