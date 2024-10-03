A makeshift zip gun was shown to the jury in court Wednesday.

Witnesses take the stand in day two of trial for Daniel Gonzalez

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Daniel Gonzalez showed no emotion in court Wednesday as four current and former Fresno Police detectives took the witness stand.

He's accused of killing 24-year-old Frank Rojas with a makeshift zip gun outside his Southwest Fresno home in February 2020.

Investigators say Gonzalez mistook the victim for a gang member because of the colors of the 49ers flag that was outside of his home.

Fresno police added Gonzalez was unhoused at the time--living in an encampment off of Highway 99--just blocks away from the shooting.

In court Wednesday, FPD Detective Michelle Vanzant recalled she was dispatched to a shooting and advised to search for the suspect at a homeless encampment about five blocks from the crime scene.

"We were looking for a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years of age, wearing shorts and a blue baseball cap and riding a bike," FPD Detective Michelle Vanzant said. "The male was also described to have tattoos on his face; one specifically with three dots under one of his eyes."

Vanzant says she saw a man that matched the description at the encampment and detained him.

"Do you see that person in court today?" Fresno County Deputy District Attorney, Liz Owen asked Vanzant.

"I do," Vanzant replied.

"Can you please point to him and describe what he's wearing?" Owen asked Vanzant.

"Right there," Vanzant pointed to Gonzalez in court. "He is wearing a black button up shirt."

"Identifying the defendant Mr. Daniel Gonzalez," Fresno County Superior Judge Alvin Harrell III said.

Former Fresno police detective, Ger Vang, testified he searched the encampment where Vanzant detained Gonzalez.

"There was also a black bicycle in this area," Vang explained. "I also found what looked like a makeshift or improvised firearm next to this plywood that was inside this camp."

A makeshift zip gun was shown to the jury in court Wednesday.

"This is the same improvised firearm that was retrieved on that night that was collected," Vang said as he viewed the makeshift zip gun in court.

Gonzalez's defense pushed back on evidence collected like that firearm-noting the officers on scene did not change gloves when going through the encampment and could have manipulated or contaminated the evidence.

Gonzalez is facing multiple charges including murder with a gun enhancement and possession of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted on all charges, he faces 75 years to life behind bars.

