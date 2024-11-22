Woman found dead inside vehicle in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are investigating a homicide in Fresno County early Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office was called out for shots fired just before 1:30 am on Fowler Avenue between Olive and Clinton.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman inside a vehicle. She was declared dead at the scene.

The area is split between Fresno County and the east central portion of the city. Deputies say the victim's vehicle is on the county side.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the woman's death.

Drivers should avoid Fowler near Olive and Clinton as the investigation is ongoing.

