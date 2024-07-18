WATCH LIVE

Woman hit and killed after walking onto train tracks in central Fresno

Thursday, July 18, 2024
A woman has died after walking onto train tracks in central Fresno Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after walking onto train tracks in central Fresno.

It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Weber and Clinton avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a woman they believe in her late 30s dead.

Investigators believe the woman may have accessed the train tracks through a nearby construction fence.

Officers do not believe foul play is involved and the investigation is ongoing.

The train is expected to be stopped for a few hours and is currently not blocking any roads.

