Woman hospitalized after being shot in northwest Fresno, police say

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Northwest Fresno.

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Northwest Fresno.

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Northwest Fresno.

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Northwest Fresno.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the area of Palo Alto and Milburn.

Police say a woman and her boyfriend were at the complex to sell some merchandise.

That's when two suspects approached their vehicle, and one of the two fired gunshots into their vehicle.

The boyfriend drove the woman to Community Regional Medical Center, where she's being treated for her injuries.

Detectives are conducting an investigation at this time.