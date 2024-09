Woman killed in car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One woman has died following a crash in Tulare County on Tuesday.

It happened just before 8 am south of Dinuba on Avenue 400 and Road 74.

Officials say a woman was driving east on Avenue 400, attempted to pass another car and crashed head-on into an SUV.

The woman died at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.