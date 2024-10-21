Woman killed in crash while on the way to pick up daughter identified

Family says Alma Diaz, who was killed in a Tulare County crash Wednesday, was on the way to pick up her daughter.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family says Alma Diaz was the woman killed in a crash south of Orange Cove last week.

They say she was on the way to pick up her daughter from her parents' house on Wednesday, October 16.

She never made it after she was involved in a crash on Hills Valley Road and Parlier Avenue.

Video from ABC30 insider 'Danny Jimenez' shows first responders and the damaged vehicles.

Investigators say a man driving a Toyota tried to pass another car as Diaz, driving a pickup truck, approached from the other direction.

Her truck collided with the Toyota before being t-boned by another pickup truck.

She died at the scene.

Diaz leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover Diaz's funeral services and to support her daughter.