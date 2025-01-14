Woman taken into custody in connection to 2024 Oakhurst homicide

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is being questioned by detectives in connection to the death of an Oakhurst man.

On Monday, the Madera County Sheriff's Office announced that Kaicey Bos was taken into custody.

She was wanted for possible involvement in the homicide of 27-year-old Liam Moody.

He was killed on May 24, 2024, at a home on Shady Lane.

Deputies say Moody had concerning injuries on his body, but have not released more details about his cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

