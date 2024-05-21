Police believe the woman had been there for some time and that she didn't die of natural causes.

Woman's body found wrapped in plastic bags in closet of Hanford home, police say

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a home in Hanford.

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a home in Hanford.

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a home in Hanford.

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a home in Hanford.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a home in Hanford.

One neighbor who did not want to be identified said they had not seen the elderly woman who lives at a home on Encore Drive in weeks.

"The windows were all closed up a few boxes, then we saw a couple letters on the door, so, from her friends that hadn't seen her so there were a few people that were concerned about her whereabouts," the neighbor said.

Another neighbor called police on Friday for a welfare check.

When officers entered the home, they found a body locked in a closet.

"The victim was an elderly female, and her body was starting to decompose and she was wrapped in plastic, plastic bags and that led us to believe that this was not of natural causes," says Hanford Police Lt. Justin Vallin.

Police say an autopsy Monday showed signs of strangulation.

A criminal complaint filed by Kings County prosecutors identifies the victim as 67-year-old Peggi Ann Yingling.

During the investigation detectives interviewed 37-year-old Kelli Yingling, who also lives in the victim's home.

She was already in custody at the Kings County Jail for a pursuit on May 2 and unrelated warrants.

Investigators say Yingling made statements implicating herself in the murder and they arrested her on a homicide charge.

"Very shocked, too close to home if you will, there is a lot of violence in the world but that is really really close," said Gabriel Virrueta, who lives nearby.

Residents say this is a quiet neighborhood.

But police have been at the victim's home in the past.

They say there were arguments among residents.

Gabriel says the homeowner was among the first people to live in this area.

"She was very quiet, very introverted, she would come out and ask us, me, the neighbors for help and ride to the store and ride to the doctors office," explained Gabriel.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Wednesday.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.