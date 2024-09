Work underway for new nightclub in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tower District's newest nightclub is the latest project for venue owner Lewis Everk.

His company is re-modeling the former "FAB" Club.

Yellow tape marks the construction zone at the building on Olive Avenue in Central Fresno.

Everk confirmed the name will be "MIA," and unlike FAB, it will not be a LGBTQ+ centered club.

He added that the owners of FAB remain the landlords and will help with the involvement in pride and other community events.