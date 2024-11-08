World Ag Expo looking for national anthem singer

Applications are being accepted through January 6, and the winner will be announced January 15.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The World Ag Expo is looking for sweet singing voices in Tulare County.

You can now apply to sing the national anthem at the annual expo.

Local singers who live in Tulare County or are a World Ag Expo exhibitor are invited to apply.

You must be at least 16 years old and able to perform at the expo in Tulare.

To apply, go to their website and upload a video of yourself singing a-cappella.

Applications are being accepted through January 6, and the winner will be announced January 15.

That person will perform the star-spangled banner at the World Ag Expo, which is set to run February 11 through the 13th.

