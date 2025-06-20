Wrong-way driver kills 3 people, sparks wildfire along I-5 near Coalinga

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A multi-vehicle crash in western Fresno County that also sparked a grass fire has left three people dead.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Interstate-5 and Highway 145, near Coalinga.

Investigators say a woman in a jeep was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 in the number one lane.

At that time, two people in a utility van were headed north on I-5 with a Toyota right behind them.

The jeep and the utility van crashed head-on, with the Toyota then hitting the utility van.

All three cars caught fire, with the two people inside the Toyota escaping from the car.

The woman in the jeep, along with the two people in the utility van, were unable to get out and died at the scene.

Authorities have not determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Officials also say this crash sparked the Coal fire.

The blaze scorched 90 acres before being fully contained late last night.