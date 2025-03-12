Xavier Worthy's ex-fiancé granted temporary protective order after domestic violence charges dropped

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The ex-fiancé of Xavier Worthy has been given a temporary protective order against the Fresno native and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver.

On Friday, Worthy was arrested in Texas and booked into jail on suspicion of assaulting a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick announced the following day that he decided not to accept the case after speaking with witnesses.

The charges against Worthy were dropped, leading to his release from jail later that night.

Following the arrest, the attorneys representing Worthy's ex-fiancé, track and field athlete, Tia Jones, say they filed for a protective order against him.

In a statement sent out Wednesday, Jones' attorneys wrote that a judge granted the order based on "the truthful information provided" by their client.

On the night of his arrest, Worthy's attorney says the 21-year-old wide receiver asked his ex-fiancé to leave the home after finding out she had been unfaithful to him.

His attorney went on to say that Worthy's face was scratched, his hair was pulled out, and that a room in his home was damaged.