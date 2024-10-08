One Year Later: Impacts of Israel-Hamas War on the Central Valley

On October 7, 2023, the world watched in horror as a terror attack on Israel killed more than 1,200 people sparking a war with Hamas in Gaza.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On October 7, 2023, the world watched in horror as a terror attack on Israel killed more than 1,200 people sparking a war with Hamas in Gaza.

Days later, prayer vigils and protests began in Fresno.

One in solidarity with Israel at Cornerstone Church on October 12.

"We wanted to offer some hope that even in the midst of this sadness, there is someone we can turn to. We can turn to our faith," said Pastor Jim Franklin at the time.

Across the street, a pro-Palestinian protest calling for an end to the war and Israel's occupation of Gaza.

"We are all human beings and yet I feel like my people have been treated like they are subhuman or the other and that's completely not true, we are all human beings and we deserve the right to live humanely," said protester Layla.

Since then, more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, many of them civilians.

The calls for a ceasefire grew louder on college campuses, including a peaceful sit-in at Fresno State in May

Then a days-long protest encampment at UC Merced.

Israel's flag was raised over city hall in downtown Fresno, a show of support.

Months later, a Palestinian flag was raised over Unity Park in Eaton Plaza.

Emotions running high on both sides, even a world apart.

"A lot of sadness, hurt, so many mixed feelings. Feeling like you have to prove that you're human, that these people deserve to be alive," said Biane Shahin.

Rabbi Rick Winer says the violence must end on all fronts.

He points out those calls are coming from within Israel as well, where he spent several days over the summer.

"Tens of thousands, even during this war are coming out to protest some of what is going on, in an effort to get the hostages back and end the violence, this cycle of violence," said Rabbi Winer.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.