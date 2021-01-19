PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs impacting Valley due to high winds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs are now in effect in some local mountain areas this morning, due to the high winds and dry conditions.Some of those planned shutoffs began in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa Counties around 12:30 this morning.But, PG&E crews are dealing with some unexpected outages as well in Tollhouse, Auberry, North Fork, Bass Lake and Oakhurst.Thousands of customers are being affected.These outages come due to high wind gusts moving through in the area, which is also posing an increased risk for damage to the electric system and fires.PG&E officials anticipate any planned power shutoffs could impact up to 5,500 customers across seven counties, including parts of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, and Tulare counties.Power restoration for these outages isn't expected until 3 pm Wednesday once weather has improved and power lines and equipment are inspected.Resource centers are scheduled to be open today from 8 am to 9:30 p.m. at the Auberry Library, North Fork Elementary, Yosemite High School in Oakhurst, and New Life Christian Fellowship in Mariposa.