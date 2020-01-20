FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power after a driver crashed into a power pole just southwest of Caruthers in Fresno County.
California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Elkhorn and Chateau Fresno Avenues.
Officials did not release the condition of the driver.
PG&E crews are on the scene working to restore power.
The roadway is currently closed as crews work to fix the pole and officers investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
For more information on this outage, click here.
More than 1,200 PG&E customers without power after driver crashes into pole near Caruthers
CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News