Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The utility company says high winds and dry conditions are forcing it to consider a public safety power shutoff on Monday night.

The shut-off could impact as many as nine counties, including Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties.

As many as 2,200 customers could lose power in Fresno County.

That number climbs to 2,500 in Mariposa County.

More than 400 homes could be shut off in Tulare County, and another 289 customers in Madera County are at risk of losing power.

For more information on the possible shutoff, visit their website.
