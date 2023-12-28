Valley locals buy Powerball Tickets ahead of $700m drawing

If there is a winner Wednesday night, the grand prize would be the ninth-largest in Powerball history.

It's the giving season, but many people are hoping to get the gift of a winning Powerball ticket as the jackpot soars to 700 million dollars.

It's the giving season, but many people are hoping to get the gift of a winning Powerball ticket as the jackpot soars to 700 million dollars.

It's the giving season, but many people are hoping to get the gift of a winning Powerball ticket as the jackpot soars to 700 million dollars.

It's the giving season, but many people are hoping to get the gift of a winning Powerball ticket as the jackpot soars to 700 million dollars.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the giving season, but many people are hoping to get the gift of a winning Powerball ticket as the jackpot soars to 700 million dollars.

Even before buying their tickets people across the Valley were dreaming about what they would do if their numbers were picked.

"I would absolutely do something for our vets and what we stand for and the homeless and then buy a whole city block and have my whole family live there with us," said George Conte.

"Just be comfortable for the next 20 years and make sure my family and friends were comfortable around me, ya know," said Noble Ward.

For some, buying tickets is a family affair sharing in the dream together.

"Definitely travel a lot. I don't know, Dale, what would you like to do?" asked Janel Mouillesseaux.

"I would donate a lot to the poor," her son responded.

"That would be pretty nice," said Mouillesseaux.

Sam Stancato at Red Wave Liquors says they have always seen an increase in interest and longer lines when drawings hit historic numbers, and he's hopeful for someone in Fresno to win.

"A lot of people around this area, they need it and it would be very nice for someone to get it," said Stancato.

If there is a winner Wednesday night, the grand prize would be the ninth-largest in Powerball history.

If you choose the lump sum option, you'll walk away with an estimated $352.3 million.

Now, buyers eagerly await the drawing at 8 pm to see if luck is in their favor.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.