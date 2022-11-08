Jackpot: Powerball ticket matching all 6 numbers sold at gas station in California, officials say

It's not the first delay for this jumbo jackpot.

ALTADENA, Calif. -- A Powerball ticket matching all six numbers in the $2.04 billion drawing was sold in Los Angeles County, officials announced Tuesday.

"This means #CALottery has made its FIRST EVER billionaire," the California Lottery said in a tweet.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena, officials said.

The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize.

The numbers for the drawing held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night's Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.