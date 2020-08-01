business

Central Valley companies producing PPE for health industry, other businesses

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The machines are whirring inside Total Concept as they churn out clear dividers for businesses in addition to machining parts.
"The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) help was wonderful, but it ran out. Then I was looking out what am I going to do? I'm going to have to let people go again and thanks for getting into this area, putting together shields, we have not had to let anybody go," said Liz Mcilvaine, owner of Total Concept.

Total Concept makes customized dividers for industries, from healthcare to offices and more. They created the product after having trouble finding what they needed.

"We made a point of making sure that everything that goes int the shields it's American. So anything you see on a shield including the little Made in the USA flag has been made locally," Mcilvaine said.

Local orders have helped keep business running.
Monster City Studios is known for supplying theme parks and fairs with ornate displays but has taken up a new venue: face shields.

"We heat from our shields. So not only are they slightly flat in the front, which reduces glare and makes it a lot easier for doctors and dentists to use their magnifying equipment, but it has sides and a cover for the forehead," said James Powell, found of Monster City Studios.

Eighty percent of their business has been affected because events have been halted.

Artists are still working on some projects, but making shields has helped the company.

"PPE (personal protective equipment) has been a wonder. It's been great not only making PPE and provide it to the front liners, but we've been able to donate a lot, which is great," Powell said.
The company sells online at maskandshield.com and also just released a kids' mask.

Both companies have sold their PPE to customers here in the Valley and beyond. They don't see the demand slowing down anytime soon.
