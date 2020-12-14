Family remembers 21-year-old pregnant woman shot and killed in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The love Joy Allen has for her niece, 21-year-old Savannah Troyn, is now coupled with grief from her loss.
"She was beautiful, she should not have gone this soon," she said.
Saturday afternoon, Savannah was shot on Highway 41 near the Conejo exit in Fresno County.
She was riding on the backseat of a motorcycle when authorities say someone started firing at her and the driver.
A bullet struck Savannah, and she fell onto the highway. That's when CHP officers say at least one vehicle hit her.
"She shouldn't be dead and she shouldn't have gotten shot while she was on a bike, and she shouldn't have fallen off and gotten hit by cars," said Allen.
Family members say Savannah was two months pregnant and wanted nothing more than to be a mom.
It's a loss so heavy, it's hard for the family to put emotions into words.
"I really don't even know what to say anymore, I don't," said her sister, Jaime Hardin. "I just can't stand it anymore."
Savannah's dad, James Castro, says his daughter was loved by many. She was full of personality and had a fiery spirit.
She would occasionally sing with her church's choir. Holidays will never be the same.
"We won't be having a Christmas this year," he said.
Castro doesn't understand why someone would take his daughter away from him.
"We just want this violence to stop," he said. "It has to stop before other families are destroyed. It is senseless."
CHP investigators have not released any details about a possible suspect at this time.
A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family.
