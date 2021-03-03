Society

Puppies sickened after eating meth, marijuana found in San Francisco park

By Leslie Brinkley
SAN FRANCISCO -- Several puppies in San Francisco are recovering from emergency vet care after they ingested marijuana and meth they apparently picked up near a park.

One week ago Oliver the Maltipoo was romping with his owner on a grassy knoll in popular Lafayette Park. She noticed he ate something before she could intervene. Hours later he landed in emergency vet care.


"When I got the call three hours later that they found amphetamines and methadone, I went 'oh my god is he going to die?' It was really scary. He made it through though. He did," said Owner Camille Perez.
"The possibility of such heavy-duty drugs never entered my mind," added Perez.

Doug Mandell, another dog owner said, "It is really eye-opening for owners."

He suspects a marijuana edible sickened his dog in Lafayette Park.

"I do know that someone I'm not familiar with gave her a treat. This was noon. By 3 or 4, she was completely almost catatonic," said Mandell.

The dog, Georgia, was put on an IV and later released.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control said that most of the time dogs ingest human feces with drug residue and then get sick.

Dog owner Marcy Cortes says she's seen homeless people sleeping in the park so she doesn't let her nephew play in the grass and keeps her dog away from it.
Another dog, Max, a Miniature Pinscher puppy, was also hospitalized after consuming marijuana outside the Cow Hollow library nearby. His owners say he's still weak and contracted aspiration pneumonia from the intubation.

The San Francisco SPCA says half the cases they see of dogs eating marijuana or methamphetamines involve 'unknown exposures,' meaning the pet ingests it out on the street or in a park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomarijuanadogsillnessmethamphetaminedrugmethveterinariandogpuppy
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Fresno County health officials hoping to follow President Biden's recent vaccine claim
Youth sports on track to return in multiple Central California counties
Foster Farms employees in Merced County receive COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccination clinic aims to give 1,000 vaccines to ag employees of Prima Wawona
Show More
Program in the South Valley helping low-income families become homeowners
'Absolutely reckless': Newsom reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate
California Highway Patrol beginning campaign to reduce deadly crashes
Kings Canyon Unified School District returns to in-person learning
Teen arrested after leading Fresno County deputies on chase
More TOP STORIES News