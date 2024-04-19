Fresno County correctional officer rescues puppy, finds her new home

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The stars aligned on Thursday for a sergeant in search of a puppy and a teeny tiny Chihuahua in need of home.

A Fresno County Correctional Officer was on her daily perimeter search of the jail Thursday morning, when she saw an abandoned puppy in the road.

That's when she jumped into action, crossing the street and saving the dog from danger.

It didn't take long for the news of the orphaned pup to make its way to Fresno County Sheriff's Sgt. Diaz.

He recently lost his dog of 11 years and was searching for a companion for his Chihuahua.

The little puppy, now named Star, has a warm place to sleep and a fur-ever home thanks to quick actions of Fresno's finest.