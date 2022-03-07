racism

Racial harassment caught on video at girls soccer championship game

The coach is calling for change and a tougher response from the state athletic organization.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Racial harassment caught on video at girls soccer championship game

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another incident of alleged racist remarks at a state championship game involving a local high school soccer team.

The coach is calling for change and a tougher response from the state athletic organization.

The incident happened at an away Division 1 championship game between Buchanan High School and Oak Ridge High School in the Sacramento area.

Two Buchanan high school soccer players were heckled with racially-charged noises as they went to do their penalty kicks.

RELATED: Sanger High kids, parents face racist insults during soccer game in Northern California city
EMBED More News Videos

The Sanger High School soccer team was left shocked after parents say they and their children were the target of racial insults in Concord on Tuesday.



A student on the Oak Ridge side made monkey noises as Ciara Wilson, an African American soccer player from Buchanan, approached the ball.

Moments before, a person was barking like a dog as a Hispanic player made her kick.

"The reality is, if we don't speak up -- if we don't say anything, if we don't watch the video of this happening and say this is absolutely disgusting, then what are we doing?" said Jasara Gillette-Myles, head coach of the Buchanan girls soccer team.

El Dorado Union High School District also released a statement saying in part "This incident disgusts our learning community and embarrasses our entire school. There is no room for this type of individual behavior anywhere in society. This individual does not represent the values of our school, District or community."

And the C.I.F. released a statement saying in part it "finds it unacceptable when those attending a game take away from all the hard work the student-athletes have put forth to participate in a championship event. The CIF prohibits discrimination or any acts that are disrespectful or demeaning toward a member school, student-athlete, or school community."

Oak Ridge and the C.I.F. say there is an investigation to find the person responsible.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovissacramentoracismsoccerharassmenthigh school sportscaught on videosports
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACISM
'Bloody Sunday': What happened in Selma on March 7, 1965
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
Mom takes action after 4-year-old sent home over braids
The story behind the legendary Black Panther Party's art
TOP STORIES
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
48-year-old man injured in exchange of gunfire with Fresno police
Sanger High kids face racist insults during soccer game in NorCal city
Tulare police officer injured after suspect car hits patrol vehicle
Missing San Francisco student found dead in Fresno County
14-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in crash in Fresno County
Tulare County deputies looking for 'person of interest' in murder
Show More
Selma police looking for missing at-risk man
1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Coalinga
Valley couple uses jewelry business to support survivors of suicide
Old Town Clovis favorite Revival 23 opening store in NE Fresno
Valley families hold bake sale to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees
More TOP STORIES News