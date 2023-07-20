Man sentenced for stabbing wife to death in Huron

Rafael Reynosa was sentenced 25 years to life for the murder of his wife, 35-year-old Bianca Reynosa.

A 10-year restraining order was also granted, as requested by Reynosa's children.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man convicted of murder in Huron will spend the next several decades in prison.

Investigators arrested Reynosa back in May of 2022 after he stabbed his wife to death following a domestic dispute.

He was also treated at the hospital for stab injuries after police say he tried to kill himself.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.