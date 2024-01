1 arrested for stabbing in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies have a suspect in custody accused of a stabbing in Fresno County.

It happened after 6 pm Sunday at a home on Ormus and Bowles in Raisin City.

Deputies say the victim was stabbed in the upper body.

After the attack, he ended up at a home just down the block at Oleander and Bowles.

Deputies found the suspect walking in the neighborhood near the scene.

The victim is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center.