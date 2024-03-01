This locally made gardening tool is revolutionizing yardwork, meet the Rak-O

You can check out the Rak-o and meet Marshall and Kevin at the Fresno Home and Garden show at the Fresno fairgrounds.

A gardening tool created in the Central Valley is revolutionizing the way we do yardwork and proving the grass can be greener.

A gardening tool created in the Central Valley is revolutionizing the way we do yardwork and proving the grass can be greener.

A gardening tool created in the Central Valley is revolutionizing the way we do yardwork and proving the grass can be greener.

A gardening tool created in the Central Valley is revolutionizing the way we do yardwork and proving the grass can be greener.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gardening tool created in the Central Valley is revolutionizing the way we do yardwork and proving the grass can be greener.

The Rak-o combines a retractable rake and a hoe but the uses go beyond that.

"If anyone has done a lot of yardwork you have also lost the hoe or the rake in the portion of knocking it out and once that got created we looked at it and thought what else can we do with this," Rak-o creator Marshall Day said.

Marshall Day came up with the concept 20 years ago when trying to find a simple fix to timely yard work. He put the idea into action in 2008.

"Went and bought a retractable rake and a hula hoe literally zip tied them together taped them together. Looked at that for a year,"

He perfected the prototype with materials expert Kevin Sagouspe, finding a way to make it lighter and easier to slide.

"I'm in the factories do all of the quality control take care of the problems so were not paying a middle man," Rak-o Co-Founder Kevin Sagouspe said.

Keeping the cost at $49.99.

"You can pull it all the way back its less than eight inches so you can get the tight little areas in your garden you can push it out to 22 inches plus and get the big areas," Day said.

To celebrate your hard work, The Rak-o has an attached bottle opener.

Not interested in handling your pets contributions to the yard? There's a function for that as well.

"It's a four-in-one tool that saves you a lot of time and money," Day said.

I decided to put the ducky bags to the test and may have found a 5th use for the Rak-o as my little dog model found the tool quite entertaining.

You can check out the Rak-o and meet Marshall and Kevin at the Fresno Home and Garden show on March 1 - 3 at the Fresno fairgrounds.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.