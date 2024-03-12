Ramadan begins as Israel-Hamas war rages in Gaza

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Millions of Muslims around the world are taking part in the sacred month of fasting and prayer amid turmoil in the Middle East.

At 8:45 pm sharp Monday, praying began at Masjid Fresno Islamic Center before the first day of fasting was broken with the traditional date and water.

"It's a special prayer, elevating and highlighting the spirituality of the people, bringing them closer to the Almighty God. Praying to him," said Dr. El Sayed Ramadan.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic lunar calendar and begins once the crescent moon is spotted.

Once that happens, as it was Sunday night, observers begin a month of fasting from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

Ramadan also requires Muslims to fast from all bad habits during the holy month and focus on strengthening their faith.

The month of Ramadan highlights the spirituality of the people and gets them to understand the relationship with the Almighty God.

It also focuses on how people can improve themselves spiritually, ethically, morally and health-wise as well at the same time.

This Ramadan comes as the Israel-Hamas war rages on in Gaza.

Dr. Ramadan says he is praying for peace in the region during this sacred time.

"The role of every Muslim now is praying for the people over there who are suffering and going through a really hard time and hardship," explained Dr. Ramadan.

"They are praying for them that God will relieve them from this problem."

Ramadan is also a time for Muslims to focus on charity and giving and spend time with family.

