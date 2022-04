FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The FBI is warning farmers of potential hackers targeting the ag industry.The agency said cyber-criminals might be more likely to go after farmers during the planting and harvesting seasons.Six grain companies were targeted last fall, and two others have already been attacked this year, authorities said.A major disruption of grain production would impact the entire food chain, something criminals take advantage of when trying to extort growers.The FBI is calling on farmers to take defensive measures against potential ransomware attacks.