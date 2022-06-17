recall

Recall: More than 400K pill bottles recalled for not meeting child-resistant packaging requirements

The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Pill bottles recalled over child resistance concerns

Over 407,000 pill bottles are being recalled for not meeting child-resistant packaging requirements.

The recalls, posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), include pill bottles sold at supermarkets nationwide.

The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.

There's nothing wrong with the medication but the bottles don't meet standards for child resistance. That means a child could open them and accidentally ingest the medications inside.

RELATED: New report finds increase in melatonin overdoses in children

All the bottles are branded by either Walgreens or Kroger.

The specific bottles covered under the recall are listed on the CPSC's website, as well as both retail store websites.

CPSC is recalling:


  • 34,660 Kroger Brand Acetaminophen, 100 count bottles

  • 25,660 Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen, 225 count bottles

  • 209,430 Kroger Aspirin, 300 count bottles and Ibuprofen, 160 count bottles

  • 137,300 Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, 150 count bottles


    • The agency said the packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

    No injuries due to the hazard have been reported, CPSC said.

    Consumers are advised to "immediately" store the recalled products in a safe location and contact either Kroger or Aurohealth to get information on how to properly dispose of or return the product and receive a refund.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessproduct recallswalgreensrecallu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RECALL
    Ford recalls 2.9M cars, SUVs that could roll away when in park
    Goodyear recalling 173K tires that have been under investigation
    Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
    Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
    TOP STORIES
    PD: Valley college football coach shot to death by father
    US authorizes first COVID shots for kids under 5; CDC review is next
    Man on bike shoots, kills driver in Selma, police say
    Man hospitalized after being hit by train in downtown Fresno
    UK gov't approves extradition of Assange; appeal possible
    Vince McMahon steps aside as WWE chairman amid investigation
    Cannabis stores could begin to open throughout Fresno
    Show More
    Sanger residents continue to voice anger over low water pressure
    2 arrested for carjacking, armed robberies in Tulare County: Deputies
    Man stabbed multiple times in west central Fresno, police say
    Warriors are NBA champions after beating Celtics in Game 6
    Delay in sentencing for man convicted of murder at Valley gas station
    More TOP STORIES News