holiday

Red Vines unveils new gingerbread-flavored candy just in time for holidays

The American Licorice Company says it's taking holiday candy to "new heights" with its new Gingerbread Flavored Twists.
EMBED <>More Videos

Red Vines releases gingerbread flavor candy for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you are craving a sweet holiday treat, Red Vines is releasing something different this year.

The American Licorice Company, the makers of Red Vines, says it is taking holiday candy to "new heights" with its new Gingerbread Flavored Twists.



The new flavor is sold exclusively on the company's website.

A 9-pack of the 4oz. tray costs $18.99. A single individual tray of the Gingerbread Twists, which was sold out as of Thursday morning, is $2.39.

"This flavorfully fun chewy candy will be a hit with all your little elves," the company says.

American Licorice Company says while the Gingerbread Twists are only available online, their other holiday items like Sour Punch Merry Mix Bites, Sour Punch Santa Straws and Red Vines Original Red Winter Twists, can be purchased on the website and in stores.

VIDEO: Reese's reveals its largest peanut butter cup yet in time for Thanksgiving
EMBED More News Videos

Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholiday recipesholidaybuzzworthyu.s. & worldcandyconsumer
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Show More
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News