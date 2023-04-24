Teen arrested for shooting threat against Visalia's Redwood High School

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a 16-year-old boy is accused of making a school shooting threat on Saturday night.

Detectives say the threat targeted Redwood High School.

Officials identified the suspect and served a search warrant at the 16-year-old's home.

He was taken into custody and is currently booked into the Juvenile hall detention facility for criminal threats and making a false report of an emergency.

Visalia Police say they are aware of a new threat circulating social media, and an investigation has already started.

This week, there will be increased law enforcement presence throughout the Visalia Unified School District.