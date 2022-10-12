Good Samaritan stops attempted kidnapping in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Reedley Police Department is warning the public about an attempted kidnapping.

It happened Monday afternoon near Manning and Pecan Avenues in Reedley.

Investigators say just before 3 pm, a teenage girl was walking home from the bus stop when a white van approached her from behind.

A person inside grabbed her and pulled her backward.

A good Samaritan intervened and pulled the teen away.

If you are that good Samaritan, Reedley Police would like to talk to you.

If you have any information about this case or any similar incidents, you should call police. You can remain anonymous.