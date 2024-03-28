Reedley College student arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

A 23-year-old Reedley College student has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl is in the Fresno County Jail.

23-year-old Josue Patino was arrested by Sanger Police Wednesday.

Officers say he assaulted the girl and promised her drugs.

Patino is a Reedley College student that officers say had been selling drugs like drugs like as marijuana and molly to kids at Washington Academic Middle School.

Patino is now booked in jail on multiple felony assault and drug charges.

His bond is set at more than $245,000.