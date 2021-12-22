6 displaced after fire destroys Reedley home

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Reedley family lost their home after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.Firefighters were called to F Street near 12th at around 12:30 am.When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the two-story home and flames in the attic.Five adults and a teenager had already gotten out of the home."To the best of our knowledge arriving, there was a crawl space between the first and second stories. The fire was in that crawl space, and it spread up through the walls to the attic and the second story," said Reedley Fire Battalion Chief Justin Watson.Fire crews said they had more getting into those crawlspaces to stop the fire's spread because of the house's structure.The cause of the fire is under investigation.