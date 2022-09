Renaissance of Kings Faire returning in Hanford this weekend

You have an opportunity to travel back in time to the era of royalty and roasted food. The Renaissance of Kings Faire is returning this weekend in Hanford.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to travel back in time to the era of royalty and roasted food.

The Renaissance of Kings Faire is returning this weekend in Hanford.

Saturday and Sunday, head out to Civic Park for the free family-friendly event.

There will be shopping, stage shows, period activities and of course, the famous turkey legs.

The hours are 10 am to 6 pm both days.

Parking is free.