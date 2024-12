Reptile Ron shows off lizard and baby animals

From riveting reptiles to interesting insects, you can't help but be fascinated by a Reptile Ron experience.

From riveting reptiles to interesting insects, you can't help but be fascinated by a Reptile Ron experience.

From riveting reptiles to interesting insects, you can't help but be fascinated by a Reptile Ron experience.

From riveting reptiles to interesting insects, you can't help but be fascinated by a Reptile Ron experience.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From riveting reptiles to interesting insects, you can't help but be fascinated by a Reptile Ron experience.

On Thursday, Cody Guill with Reptile Ron joined Action News in studio with some baby animals and a lizard that could be yours.

You can book your own experience with Reptile Ron by clicking here.