Fowler woman raising money to send rescued dog to forever home in Montana

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- It is a Cinderella story for a Central Valley dog that will now spend her days in a land far, far away.

Brookie was rescued from the streets of Fowler by her fairy godmother named Amy.

Amy told Action News she first saw the pitbull mix on the side of the road near Central and DeWolf in November.

When the dog was still there the next day, Amy started feeding her.

She worked with several volunteers to keep Brookie alive until animal control stepped in six weeks later.

When Amy heard Brookie was going to be euthanized, she worked her magic once again and found her a forever home in Montana.

"This lady has a huge farm in Montana, and she raises all kinds of animals, but Brookie is going to be the only dog there. So, she's going to be so spoiled," said Amy.

Brookie will leave the Central Valley for her new home up north on Tuesday.

Amy set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for gas and necessities.

Brookie will need to live in Montana, including a coat, doggie booties, and food.