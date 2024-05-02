Research team at Fresno State exploring the unique challenges undocumented students face

A research team at Fresno State is exploring the impact of test-optional college admissions policies for undocumented students.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Fresno State, half of the enrolled student population is Hispanic.

A statistic, Dr. Luis Fernando Macias says, shows how many Latinos are pursuing their education. Still, he says for students who are undocumented, finding their path isn't always the easiest.

"The tenacity and the drive of undocumented students is unparalleled," Dr. Macias said.

Macias is an Associate Professor and part of a research team exploring the impact of test-optional college admissions policies for undocumented students.

Meaning they wouldn't have to submit scores from tests like the SAT or ACT to be accepted.

The research was made possible thanks to a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation grant.

Multiple students, community organization leaders and university staff were interviewed.

"Research like this helps show that that was an institutional barrier, but it's not the only one," Dr. Macias said. "Students still have many barriers to overcome, such as finding funding and support."

He says their findings show that undocumented students continue struggling to find information and resources.

Citlalli Rendon Guzman shared her personal story as an undocumented student.

"As a future school counselor, I didn't have the support of my counselor. I didn't have that knowledge," Guzman said. "I didn't think I could go to college, but now I am doing my undergraduate program."

She is also part of the research team, hoping to make a difference.

"Showing the research of all the interviews we've done and making policy changes or possible programs from the research and the finding that we are doing," Guzman said.

She says the Dream Success Center at Fresno State has been a safe space, helping her tremendously.

Macias hopes students will keep fighting for their dreams and not be afraid to seek help from organizations and resource centers.

"Si se puede, you can go to college, there is nothing prohibiting you from doing so," Dr. Macias said.

The research team is analyzing all the data and hopes the information will lead to impactful changes.

