Texas university cancels classes for a week amidst growing coronavirus fears

HOUSTON, Texas -- In the wake of growing coronavirus fears, Rice University has made the decision to cancel classes for the week of March 9-13.Rice says this decision comes out of an abundance of caution and to "allow faculty and staff time to prepare for possible remote instruction this semester."The university says faculty can provide students material that can be completed remotely and does not require group interaction to work on during the week off.During this week off, Rice says they are preparing for the possibility of delivering the majority of classes remotely, if it proves necessary.The university also made the decision to prohibit all on-campus public events, gatherings and parties with more than 100 people through April 30 to"minimize close contact among large groups of people recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."The announcement comes three days after it was released that a Rice employee is one of 11 coronavirus cases in the Houston-area.The employee was one of 17 people who recently traveled on a Nile River cruise in Egypt. So far, all Houston-area COVID-19 cases have been linked to the cruise.Rice also banned all university-sponsored international travel for faculty, staff, postdocs and students through April 30.In a statement, they said, "We recognize that in a limited number of cases, the impact of this temporary decision could have significant professional consequences."In that case, officials recommend any affected individuals make an appeal to the provost's office.The employee who tested positive was on campus Feb. 24-25 and was in a secured suite on the first floor of Keck Hall. Officials say he wore a face mask during his time on campus and didn't visit any other classrooms or buildings.Officials confirmed the Rice employee is a man between the ages of 60-70 years old who has a history of international travel.The man is said to be experiencing some symptoms and has self-quarantined at home.His lab work has been sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing.