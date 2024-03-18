Riley Strain, 22, disappeared on March 8 during a night out in Nashville.

Missing student Riley Strain briefly spoke with police on night he vanished in Nashville: VIDEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Newly released video shows missing college student Riley Strain briefly speak with a police officer on the night he vanished in Nashville, Tennessee, ABC News reported.

Officer Reginald Young came across Strain, 22, while responding to a car burglary on Gay Street, south of the Woodland Street Bridge, on the night of March 8, according to Nashville police.

Around 9:50 p.m., Strain walked by alone. The officer asked how he was doing, and Strain responded, "I'm good, how are you?"

SEE ALSO | Nashville police trying to pinpoint missing student Riley Strain's location by phone, watch pings

"No video has been discovered that shows Riley away from Gay St after the 9:52 p.m. timeframe," police said Monday.

Strain disappeared on the night of March 8 after drinking in Nashville's Broadway area, according to police. The University of Missouri senior was visiting Nashville with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers for their formal, his family said.

Police earlier released video showing Strain at 9:47 p.m., crossing the street with a group and checking his phone. He then stopped and changed directions for a moment before proceeding down the street behind the group.

Surveillance video from 9:46 p.m. showed Strain walking alone as he stumbled down a street. An additional angle showed Strain running and falling down.

Strain's friends last saw him that night when he was kicked out of country star Luke Bryan's bar, called Luke's 32 Bridge, one of the friends told police.

On Sunday, police said Strain's bank card was found on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River, near Riverfront Park.

There's no evidence of foul play, according to authorities.

The search is ongoing. Police said they've been searching the area by foot, by drone and by boat, including using boats with sonar equipment.