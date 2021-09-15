border patrol

Border Patrol agents find toddler and 3-month-old siblings abandoned at Rio Grande

EMBED <>More Videos

Border patrol agents find toddler, 3-month-old alone at river

EAGLE PASS, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Rio Grande River noticed a strange color on the riverbank and made a heartbreaking discovery.

The agents were performing boat operations Tuesday when they spotted a toddler and a baby in a carrier alone along the riverbank.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared a photo of the children where they were found.



Under the baby's carrier, agents found a note that said the 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy were siblings from Honduras.

Agents conducted a search of the area and found no additional individuals.

Amazingly, the children were not in need of any medical attention. They were taken to Uvalde for processing.

It was unclear how long the siblings were alone before they were discovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasborder wallchild abandonedtexas newsriverborder patrolu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BORDER PATROL
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at CA-Mexico border
Smuggler carries girl over border wall, abandons her in California
White House looking into footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback
Trump tours 'unfinished border wall' on U.S. Mexico border in TX
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News