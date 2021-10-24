New burger place opens in Fresno's River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's River Park is celebrating the grand opening of its newest restaurant this weekend!Brooks Burgers opened their doors in the space where The Hangar shut down.The grand opening on Saturday was a family-friendly event featuring a car show and live music.Guests had the chance to win a Traeger grill, gift cards, and other goodies.Brooks Burgers is a Pismo Beach-based restaurant that has been in business for 40 years.However, the restaurant has roots in Fresno dating back many years.The burger joint is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 am to 8 pm, and Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 9 pm.