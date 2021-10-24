Food & Drink

New burger place opens in Fresno's River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's River Park is celebrating the grand opening of its newest restaurant this weekend!

Brooks Burgers opened their doors in the space where The Hangar shut down.

The grand opening on Saturday was a family-friendly event featuring a car show and live music.

Guests had the chance to win a Traeger grill, gift cards, and other goodies.

Brooks Burgers is a Pismo Beach-based restaurant that has been in business for 40 years.

However, the restaurant has roots in Fresno dating back many years.

The burger joint is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 am to 8 pm, and Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 9 pm.

