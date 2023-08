A man has died after being hit by a car while crossing the road in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car while crossing the road in northeast Fresno.

It happened on Herndon and Blackstone avenues before eleven last night.

Police say a man in his 70s was trying to cross the middle of Blackstone Avenue in a wheel-chair.

He was hit by a car and taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers say the man who died was part of the unhoused community.