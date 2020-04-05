Madera police catch man in act of robbing gas station

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police found and arrested a man as he was robbing a gas station.

Officers received a burglary alarm call early Sunday morning at the SixStar gas station on Yosemite near Tozer.

Police arrived at the scene within a minute of the call and found the suspect, Jonathan Campbell, stealing products.

Investigators say Campbell smashed his way into the store and had already loaded $2,000 worth of cigarettes into a shopping cart.

Campbell was arrested on burglary charges.
