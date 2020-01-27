officer involved shooting

Robbery suspect fleeing Tulare police shot in the leg by officer

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tulare that sent a man to the hospital.

Tulare police received a call that two suspects robbed a man at a home on South Q Street near MLK Boulevard at around 8:00 p.m.

Officers found the suspects at Center and Ventura, where they detained one of the men, but the other took off running.

Investigators say they believe the suspect may have had a firearm and a baseball bat, but it's unclear if he fired any shots. Law enforcement says the suspect took something from the home, but did not release what the item was.

An officer shot the suspect in the leg, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say they are conducting an administrative investigation, while the sheriff's office is conducting an independent investigation in the shooting.

Officials have not released any additional information about the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulareofficer involved shootingtularerobberyshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Hawaii man suspected of killing 2 cops had history of police run-ins
2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting
Bodycam videos show LAPD confronting machete-wielding man
Officer fatally shot at SC regional airport, suspect in custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured after he's shot in the neck in Huron
Driver falls asleep, crashes into pole in northwest Fresno
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Fresno basketball team was at Kobe's facility when tragedy struck
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
Show More
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Fresno reacts to tragic death
Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
School coaches, family members among victims in chopper crash with Bryant
A look back at Kobe Bryant's astonishing last game
More TOP STORIES News