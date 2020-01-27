Robbery suspect fleeing Tulare police shot in the leg by officer

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tulare that sent a man to the hospital.Tulare police received a call that two suspects robbed a man at a home on South Q Street near MLK Boulevard at around 8:00 p.m.Officers found the suspects at Center and Ventura, where they detained one of the men, but the other took off running.Investigators say they believe the suspect may have had a firearm and a baseball bat, but it's unclear if he fired any shots. Law enforcement says the suspect took something from the home, but did not release what the item was.An officer shot the suspect in the leg, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.Police say they are conducting an administrative investigation, while the sheriff's office is conducting an independent investigation in the shooting.Officials have not released any additional information about the suspect.