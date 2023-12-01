Roger Johnson is charged with murder in the death of Gary Smith.

67-year-old Roger Johnson found guilty of second-degree murder of tenant in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- 67-year-old Roger Johnson has been found guilty of second-degree murder of his Yokuts Valley tenant, Gary Smith.

Johnson learned his guilty verdict late Friday afternoon. He was found not guilty of first-degree murder.

Johnson was on trial for murder after Smith died in the Yokuts Valley area of Fresno County in July 2018.

The prosecution claimed Johnson shot Smith with a .22 caliber handgun through a locked and closed door after an argument between the men.

He then enlisted the help of Billy Silks, who testified against Johnson earlier in November. He said Johnson had him dispose of the body.

Smith's dismembered body wasn't found until six months after his death. The forensic pathologist testified Smith was shot in the head and killed by the bullet, but the extensive decomposition made the autopsy difficult.

Johnson is due back in court on January 2nd at 9 a.m. for sentencing.

